Jay Clayton, SEC Chair Nominee, Grilled Over Wall Street Ties
Fending off questions about his lucrative law practice and potential conflicts of interest, Jay Clayton, the Sullivan & Cromwell partner who was nominated to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday defended his private sector experience as an asset and said he was "committed to showing no favoritism to anyone in this position."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|shubert
|5,493
|DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ...
|Mar 21
|anonymous
|1
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|Mar 16
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Mar 15
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC