Japan's central bank holds steady on ...

Japan's central bank holds steady on interest rate, stimulus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Japan's central bank opted Thursday to keep its monetary policy steady, as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens and European Central Bank edges in that direction. The Bank of Japan ended a policy meeting by keeping the minus 0.1 percent benchmark interest rate unchanged while working toward a 2 percent inflation rate target.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12) 12 hr Calvin Zeus 4
News Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits Wed 25or6to4 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 zio dbl std 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC