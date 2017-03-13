Japan's central bank holds steady on interest rate, stimulus
Japan's central bank opted Thursday to keep its monetary policy steady, as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens and European Central Bank edges in that direction. The Bank of Japan ended a policy meeting by keeping the minus 0.1 percent benchmark interest rate unchanged while working toward a 2 percent inflation rate target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Wed
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mar 6
|Go To Hell
|6
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC