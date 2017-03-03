Janus Capital Management LLC Has $62,582,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services
Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the period.
