James Murphy Sells 10,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Stock
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Director James Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $422,100.00.
