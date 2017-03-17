Insider Selling: Provident Financial ...

Insider Selling: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. insider David Weiant sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $374,000.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12) Thu Calvin Zeus 4
News Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits Mar 15 25or6to4 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 zio dbl std 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC