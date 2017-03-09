Gundlach Clobbers Gross' Ghost in Fight Against Cheap Bond ETFs

Since losing star bond fund manager Bill Gross to Janus Capital Group Inc. in 2014, the Pimco Total Return Active exchange-traded fund, which goes by the symbol BOND, is sinking, having hemorrhaged more than $1.4 billion in outflows. Compare that to a similar actively managed bond fund that's retained its star power -- Jeffrey Gundlach's SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, ticker TOTL.

