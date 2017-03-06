GoPro shares fall to record low after Goldman, Citi say sell

GoPro Inc. fell to a record low Monday after Goldman Sachs became the second firm in two days to recommend selling the stock, highlighting the San Mateo camera maker's struggles to compete in an increasingly competitive market and overcome missteps with new products. "We think GoPro's main challenge is that its core action market is largely saturated, as it has not attracted a significantly broader and more mainstream audience," Simona Jankowski , an analyst at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note to clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.