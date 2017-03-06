GoPro shares fall to record low after Goldman, Citi say sell
GoPro Inc. fell to a record low Monday after Goldman Sachs became the second firm in two days to recommend selling the stock, highlighting the San Mateo camera maker's struggles to compete in an increasingly competitive market and overcome missteps with new products. "We think GoPro's main challenge is that its core action market is largely saturated, as it has not attracted a significantly broader and more mainstream audience," Simona Jankowski , an analyst at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note to clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|23 hr
|Go To Hell
|8
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC