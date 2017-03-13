Goldman Calls for Patience to See Commodity Gains After Rout

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. isn't letting the biggest commodities rout in eight months shake its confidence in raw materials. The bank is sticking to its view that tightening supplies will lead to higher prices later this year, maintaining its positive outlook on the sector, according to a report dated March 12. Investors should go or stay long on West Texas Intermediate oil and copper, analysts including Jeffrey Currie wrote.

