GOLDMAN: 3 reasons to sell Dunkin Donuts

17 hrs ago

The drop follows Goldman Sachs analyst Karen Holthouse's downgrade of the parent company of Dunkin Donuts to a "Sell" from a "Neutral" rating and lowering of her price target to $47 from $48. The analyst notes that the two big winter storms in the Northeast United States disproportionally affected Dunkin because 55% of the donut chain's locations are in the Northeast, compared to the industry average of 20%.

