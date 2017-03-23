GNC: Updated Short Interest And Goldm...

GNC: Updated Short Interest And Goldman Sachs' $5 Price Target

On March 22nd, Goldman Sachs reiterated its sell rating and $5 price target. Analyst Stephen Tanal pointed to lower prices at Amazon.com as the linchpin to his thesis.

