German Bank Known for Lehman Gaffe Transfers $5.4 Billion in Error

Germany's state-owned development bank KfW, which gained publicity for erroneously transferring hundreds of millions of euros to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. the day the U.S. firm filed for bankruptcy, has done it again. KfW in February mistakenly transferred more than 5 billion euros to four banks because of a technical glitch that repeated single payments multiple times, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

