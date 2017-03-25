German Bank Known for Lehman Gaffe Tr...

German Bank Known for Lehman Gaffe Transfers $5.4 Billion in Error

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Germany's state-owned development bank KfW, which gained publicity for erroneously transferring hundreds of millions of euros to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. the day the U.S. firm filed for bankruptcy, has done it again. KfW in February mistakenly transferred more than 5 billion euros to four banks because of a technical glitch that repeated single payments multiple times, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder 11 min binaries 1
News Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases 30 min binaries 1
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... 50 min You Are Dumb 2
News Women's March Demands Equality 52 min You Are Garbage 2
News Afton woman charged in Greene County homicide 52 min You Are Garbage 2
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 1 hr binaries 1
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... 3 hr Satx422 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC