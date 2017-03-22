Fund manager Q&A: Spotlight on investing in small-cap funds
This undated photo provided by Aberdeen Asset Management shows Ralph Bassett, portfolio manager for the Aberdeen U.S. Small Cap Fund. In an interview with The Associated Press, Bassett makes the case for why small company stocks are poised for a turnaround, after a weak start to 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|shubert
|5,493
|DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ...
|Tue
|anonymous
|1
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|Mar 16
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Mar 15
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC