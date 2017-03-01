Ford moves 1,800 employees into ex-Lo...

Ford moves 1,800 employees into ex-Lord & Taylor store

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Ford Motor Company is now the largest tenant in a Metro Detroit mall, after turning a long-closed Lord & Taylor store into offices for 1,800 engineering and purchasing employees. Ford's campus is undergoing a $1.2 billion transformation, and one early move allowing that to happen was the relocation of offices to the mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... 15 hr tomin cali 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Fri Amanda 159
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
News Business Highlights Feb 22 Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC