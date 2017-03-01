Ford moves 1,800 employees into ex-Lord & Taylor store
Ford Motor Company is now the largest tenant in a Metro Detroit mall, after turning a long-closed Lord & Taylor store into offices for 1,800 engineering and purchasing employees. Ford's campus is undergoing a $1.2 billion transformation, and one early move allowing that to happen was the relocation of offices to the mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|15 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC