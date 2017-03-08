Financial Services Weekly News - March 2017 #2

Marching On . Notwithstanding the industry's watch of the Senate's confirmation of new leadership for the Department of Labor and the Securities and Exchange Commission , the DOL proposed a delay in the applicability date of its final Fiduciary Rule and the SEC issued guidance on circumstances when an adviser may inadvertently have custody of client assets and advanced disclosure and filing priorities, in part, by announcing that it is seeking comments on bank holding company disclosures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.