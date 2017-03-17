Financial News: Bob Diamond returns to U.K. investment banking with Panmure Gordon buyout
The former Barclays chief executive's investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital has teamed up with the Qatari investment bank QInvest to acquire U.K. stockbrokers Panmure Gordon. Panmure Gordon is one of the City's oldest firms with a history that dates back to the late nineteenth century.
