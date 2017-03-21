Financial ETFs Tumble As Stock Market...

Financial ETFs Tumble As Stock Market Pivots Lower; Led By Goldman

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Exchange-traded funds that track financials on Tuesday were helping to drag the stock market firmly lower in late-morning trade, with the three main benchmarks shaking off early opening gains. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF was off 1.5%, led by nearly losses of at least 3% from Bank of America Corp. , KeyCorp , and Fifth Third Bancorp .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ... Tue anonymous 1
Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12) Mar 16 Calvin Zeus 4
News Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits Mar 15 25or6to4 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 zio dbl std 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC