Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Buys 6,365 Shares of AT&T Inc.

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in AT&T Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,356 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

