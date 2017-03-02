Federal judge tosses SEC suit against Texas attorney general
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the U.S. government's securities fraud lawsuit against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who still faces criminal charges of duping wealthy investors. But the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant is a significant victory for Paxton, who is scheduled to stand trial in May on felony securities fraud charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Feb 19
|tomin cali
|1
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC