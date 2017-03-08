'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull
A new statue of a resolute young girl now faces Wall Street's famous Charging Bull, erected by a major asset managing firm for International Women's Day to make a point: There's a dearth of women on the boards of the largest U.S. corporations. State Street Global Advisors, the Boston-based investment giant, had the statue created to push companies to increase the number of women directors.
