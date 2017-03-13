Ex-Oppenheimer adviser gets six months in U.S. insider trading case
A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc. David Hobson, 48, was sentenced in federal court in Manhattan by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who recommended Hobson serve his sentence at a halfway house. Hobson was also ordered to forfeit more than $385,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|16 hr
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Wed
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mar 6
|Go To Hell
|6
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC