European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day

March 29

MILAN/LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday with little reaction to the well-flagged formal announcement of Britain's intention to leave the European Union and start an uncertain two-year process of negotiation The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 percent to 378.5 points, its highest closing level in nearly 16 months, consolidating a rally that has been fuelled by brightening economic prospects in the region after years of sluggish growth. Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Brexit proceedings on Wednesday, notifying EU Council President Donald Tusk that Britain is leaving the bloc it joined in 1973.

