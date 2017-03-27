European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent, with deals in focus as rumours of stake sales moved individual stocks, while criticism of the Tesco takeover dented wholesaler Booker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March Demands Equality
|8 hr
|Mr Important
|18
|2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ...
|9 hr
|OMG
|14
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|11 hr
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder
|15 hr
|The Hippie
|3
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|Mon
|Nice
|1
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Mon
|Atticus Finch
|3
|Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases
|Mar 25
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC