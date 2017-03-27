European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making

LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent, with deals in focus as rumours of stake sales moved individual stocks, while criticism of the Tesco takeover dented wholesaler Booker.

