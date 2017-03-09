European Central Bank says core infla...

European Central Bank says core inflation still too low

The European Central Bank has opted against any change to its stimulus programs unchanged even though economic growth across the 19-country eurozone appears to be picking up steam and inflation has risen to bank's targets. In a press briefing Thursday after the bank kept policy unchanged, President Mario Draghi argued that the recent rise in the annual inflation rate to 2 per cent - past the ECB's target of just under 2 per cent - has come from higher oil prices, and not from fundamental improvements in the economy such as higher wages for workers.

