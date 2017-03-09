European Central Bank says core inflation still too low
The European Central Bank has opted against any change to its stimulus programs unchanged even though economic growth across the 19-country eurozone appears to be picking up steam and inflation has risen to bank's targets. In a press briefing Thursday after the bank kept policy unchanged, President Mario Draghi argued that the recent rise in the annual inflation rate to 2 per cent - past the ECB's target of just under 2 per cent - has come from higher oil prices, and not from fundamental improvements in the economy such as higher wages for workers.
