European Central Bank keeps stimulus on track to aid economy
And that leaves President Mario Draghi with the job of explaining at his post-decision news conference why he is pressing on with the stimulus when the economy is growing and inflation has reached the bank's goal of just under 2 percent. Draghi argues that inflation's recent rise to 2.0 percent in February comes from higher oil prices, and not from fundamental pressures in the economy such as higher wages for workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|16 min
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mon
|Go To Hell
|8
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC