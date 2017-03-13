Dublin sees future as hub for financial firms fleeing Brexit

The harp-shaped Beckett Bridge provides an architectural focal point for Dublin's rapidly expanding financial services district in this image taken Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Dublin. Britain's definitive exit from the EU may be at least two years away, but Dublin is doubling down on its commercial building revival, confident that thousands of financial services jobs are poised to migrate 290 miles northwest in search of a new EU home that's not too legally, linguistically or culturally different from London.

