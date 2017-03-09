Dimon Says Trump Has Reawakened - Ani...

Dimon Says Trump Has Reawakened - Animal Spirits' in the U.S.

Jamie Dimon said President Trump's economic agenda has ignited U.S. business and consumer confidence and he expects at least some of the administration's proposals to be enacted. "It seems like he's woken up the animal spirits," Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview in Paris.

