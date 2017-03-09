Dimon Says Trump Has Reawakened - Animal Spirits' in the U.S.
Jamie Dimon said President Trump's economic agenda has ignited U.S. business and consumer confidence and he expects at least some of the administration's proposals to be enacted. "It seems like he's woken up the animal spirits," Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|2 hr
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|22 hr
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mar 6
|Go To Hell
|8
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC