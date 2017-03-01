Deutsche Bank is looking at raising $...

Deutsche Bank is looking at raising $8.5 billion

Deutsche Bank confirms that it is conducting preparatory steps for a potential capital raise of approximately EUR 8 billion and several potential strategic measures. These include retaining Postbank and integrating it with the Bank's existing German retail and commercial business and a sale of a minority stake in Deutsche Asset Management via an initial public offering.

