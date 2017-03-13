Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc, after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said. ** French IT consulting firm Atos denied that its Worldline payment terminals business was preparing an offer for Ingenico, after a report that Worldline was planning to propose an acquisition of Ingenico worth 7.5 billion euros to 8 billion euros .
