CIBC hikes bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent
CIBC is increasing its takeover offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent, valuing the U.S. financial services company at about C$6.6 billion. However, a December shareholder vote on the friendly deal was postponed after PrivateBancorp's share price rose above the Canadian bank's offer.
