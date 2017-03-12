CIBC hikes bid for Chicago-based Priv...

CIBC hikes bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent

CIBC is increasing its takeover offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent, valuing the U.S. financial services company at about C$6.6 billion. However, a December shareholder vote on the friendly deal was postponed after PrivateBancorp's share price rose above the Canadian bank's offer.

Chicago, IL

