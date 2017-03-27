Chinese tech company Tencent acquires 5 per cent Tesla stake
Tencent spent $1.8 billion acquiring 8.2 million shares during Tesla's stock offering earlier this month, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla held the offering to raise money for its first mass-market car, the Model 3, which is due out later this year.
