Chinese premier visits Australia to expand bilateral ties

In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a press conference after the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Li is due to arrive in the Australian capital Canberra on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on a mission to expand bilateral ties as U.S. President Donald Trump proposes an "America First" overhaul of global trade.

