Chancellor to sell 11.8bn of Bradford & Bingley loans
Chancellor Philip Hammond has triggered the sale of A 11.8 billion worth of Bradford & Bingley loans bought during the financial crisis. The Government said the funds would be sold to Prudential and Blackstone and delivered "value for money" for the taxpayer.
