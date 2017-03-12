Callers reported a swerving pickup before deadly bus crash
Authorities in two Texas counties said they received phone calls about a pickup driving erratically shortly before a collision between a truck and church bus in southwest Texas that killed 13 people returning from a retreat. One man called the dispatch line just past noon Wednesday to report that a white Dodge pickup was swerving on the road, Uvalde police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|joe in pa
|48
|Women's March Demands Equality
|Wed
|All The Trash
|20
|2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ...
|Mar 28
|OMG
|14
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder
|Mar 28
|The Hippie
|3
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|Mar 27
|Nice
|1
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Mar 27
|Atticus Finch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC