Boralex announces the appointment of a new Chairman of the Board
Boralex Inc. announced the appointment of Alain Rheaume as Chairman of the Board of Boralex. Mr. Rheaume succeeds Robert F. Hall, who decided to resign as director and Chairman of the Board for personal reasons, effective immediately.
