Bitcoin tanks below $1,000

Bitcoin tanks below $1,000

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Bitcoin is under pressure. Selling on Wednesday has the cryptocurrency down 10.5% at $997 a coin, where it is now more than 20% below its all-time high from earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Wed shubert 5,493
News DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ... Tue anonymous 1
Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12) Mar 16 Calvin Zeus 4
News Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits Mar 15 25or6to4 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 zio dbl std 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC