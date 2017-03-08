Bitcoin makes a big comeback
Bitcoin is making a big comeback. Early selling pushed the cryptocurrency down nearly 4% to $1120 a coin, but buying over the course of the morning has it on session highs, up 3% at $1200 as of 4:22 p.m. ET.
