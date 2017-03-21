Bill Gates again tops world's billionaire list
Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, was the world's richest person in 2016, the fourth year in a row he has headed the list, Forbes said today. But Gates' fortune did not rely on the Microsoft shares he held, filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission showed.
