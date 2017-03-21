Bharatiya Mahila Bank to merge with State Bank of India
The objectives of affordable credit to women as well as propagation of women-centric products need to be quickly achieved through a wider network and lower cost of funds, read a government statement. The decision to merge BMB with SBI has been taken in view of the advantage of the large network of SBI among other things.
