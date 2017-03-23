Banks lift Australian shares; NZ posts biggest weekly loss of 2017
Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market. Australia and New Zealand Banking raised its variable interest rates on investor loans by 25 basis points while Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it was raising rates on interest-only and investment home loans by between 24 and 26 bps, effective May 8. The out-of-cycle hikes come at a time when the central bank held rates steady for an eighth straight month in March, citing the "build-up of risks" in home prices and household debt.
