Banks could earn $332 million from wave of financial services deals
A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs said it would raise 8 billion euros from investors, potentially generating a big payday for investment banks working on those transactions. Goldman Sachs, which secured a major role in all three deals, has pocketed the highest fees from investment banking in the first two months of 2017 and pushing usual top dog JPMorgan was expected to pay a combined $184 million in advisory fees.
