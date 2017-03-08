Banks accused of rigging rand could face tribunal in July - source
Sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency could face a competition tribunal in July after a private pre-hearing was held on Friday, a source at the competition commission said. Barclays and Citigroup previously approached South Africa's competition regulators with information linked to the case and Citigroup was fined 69.5 million rand last month for its role.
