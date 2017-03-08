Banks accused of rigging rand could f...

Banks accused of rigging rand could face tribunal in July - source

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency could face a competition tribunal in July after a private pre-hearing was held on Friday, a source at the competition commission said. Barclays and Citigroup previously approached South Africa's competition regulators with information linked to the case and Citigroup was fined 69.5 million rand last month for its role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... 13 hr Mikey 2
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Thu heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 8
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,568 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC