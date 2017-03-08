Bank of Ireland launches competition for food & beverage businesses
Bank of Ireland have today launched their 'Producers Row at Taste of Dublin' competition which offers four lucky food or beverage businesses the chance to win a stand at this year's festival from the 15th to 18th of June. In addition to showcasing alongside some of Ireland's best known brands, the winning company will exhibit to more than 34,000 foodies expected to attend the festival over four days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mon
|Go To Hell
|8
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC