Bank of Ireland launches competition for food & beverage businesses

Bank of Ireland have today launched their 'Producers Row at Taste of Dublin' competition which offers four lucky food or beverage businesses the chance to win a stand at this year's festival from the 15th to 18th of June. In addition to showcasing alongside some of Ireland's best known brands, the winning company will exhibit to more than 34,000 foodies expected to attend the festival over four days.

