Ant Financial says it is committed to merger with MoneyGram
Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer. U.S. electronic payments company Euronet Worldwide launched a $1 billion bid for MoneyGram on Tuesday, saying that its all-American deal would face less regulatory scrutiny than a lower bid by Ant Financial.
