Annual pace of inflation lowers in February, declining food prices soften impact

The annual pace of inflation in Canada ticked lower in February as higher prices for gasoline were offset in part by declining costs for fresh fruit and vegetables. Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February.

