Agency settles SEC suit over Schilling's 38 Studios deal

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation says it has settled a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the state's failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's video game company. The economic development agency said Wednesday it agreed to pay $50,000 and in the future, not violate the law it was accused of violating.

