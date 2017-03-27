Adele: I may never tour again
Adele has said she may never tour again after completing a string of stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand. The British star told a crowd at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium that she was not "good" at touring and felt "vulnerable" on stage, according to the New Zealand Herald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|4 hr
|Nice
|1
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|7 hr
|Atticus Finch
|3
|Women's March Demands Equality
|9 hr
|Dawn
|13
|2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ...
|18 hr
|Pointer
|9
|Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder
|Sat
|binaries
|1
|Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases
|Sat
|binaries
|1
|Afton woman charged in Greene County homicide
|Sat
|You Are Garbage
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC