Adele: I may never tour again

Adele: I may never tour again

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Adele has said she may never tour again after completing a string of stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand. The British star told a crowd at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium that she was not "good" at touring and felt "vulnerable" on stage, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat... 4 hr Nice 1
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 7 hr Atticus Finch 3
News Women's March Demands Equality 9 hr Dawn 13
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... 18 hr Pointer 9
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder Sat binaries 1
News Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases Sat binaries 1
News Afton woman charged in Greene County homicide Sat You Are Garbage 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC