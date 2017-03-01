Aberdeen CEO says Standard Life deal will lead to some job losses
The 11 billion pound merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday. The two firms set out the terms of their proposed deal on Monday, saying they expected to be able to save up to 200 million pounds in costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|2 hr
|Geniuses
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Flint
|32
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC