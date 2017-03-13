A third of Chipotle's board is on the...

A third of Chipotle's board is on the way out

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. hipotle, which is trying to revive its fortunes after being rattled by food safety scares, says a third of its board members will leave in May after their terms expire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12) Thu Calvin Zeus 4
News Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits Mar 15 25or6to4 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 zio dbl std 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC