A third of Chipotle's board is on the way out
In this Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. hipotle, which is trying to revive its fortunes after being rattled by food safety scares, says a third of its board members will leave in May after their terms expire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Mar 15
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mar 6
|Go To Hell
|6
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC