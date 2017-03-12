12 killed, 3 hurt when church bus and...

12 killed, 3 hurt when church bus and truck crash in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A small shuttle bus carrying Texas church members home from a retreat collided head-on with a pickup truck, killing 12 people and injuring three others Wednesday on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas, officials said. All of the victims who died were senior adults who attended First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) 2 hr joe in pa 48
News Women's March Demands Equality Wed All The Trash 20
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... Tue OMG 14
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Tue COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder Tue The Hippie 3
News Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat... Mon Nice 1
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today Mon Atticus Finch 3
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC