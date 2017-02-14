Xcel Energy Xcel Energy Partners with FS-ISAC to Expand Security...

Xcel Energy Xcel Energy Partners with...

Xcel Energy Partners with FS-ISAC to Expand Security

Xcel Energy announced it is partnering with Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center to create a new threat information sharing community. The new community will enhance the energy sector's access to cyber and physical security intelligence.

